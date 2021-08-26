New photos leaked from the set of Black Panther 2

Normally, the shooting of Black Panther 2 (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) would start right after the first movie. This was postponed due to Chadwick Boseman’s health problems, and the shooting of the sequel was delayed when the famous actor passed away. After a long break, the shooting of BP 2 started and some footage from the set of the movie leaked.

Black Panther 2 takes place far from Wakanda

NEW set photos of Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) for the production of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER at MIT! 📸 (via: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Yu7I5YEqcj — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 25, 2021

Two set photos shared by the Bpanthernews Twitter account show us that some scenes of the movie will take place outside of Wakanda. The photos feature the characters Okeye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letita Wright). It is stated that the region in the photo is a place within MIT. It looks like Black Panther 2 will be moving away from Wakanda for a while. Still, of all the places, it’s interesting that Shuri and Okeye are at MIT.

The Ironheart series is coming to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and will air on Disney Plus. The comic book featured the character RiRi Williams as Ironheart. Dominique Thorne will play Ironheart in the Disney Plus series. The character portraying Ironheart was accepted by MIT. This is why the characters Okeye and Shuri are thought to be at MIT. In addition, Ironheart, a black character, is expected to appear in Black Panther 2. There is no clear information about the release date of the movie yet.