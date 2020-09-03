New Philips Hue LED strip, color in sync with TV content

Philips introduced a new product from the Philips Hue family of intelligent lighting accessories. It is a strip of LED with adhesive that is able to adapt to the environment and even the content shown on television.

The highlight of the Philips Hue Play Gradient is customization: the LEDs do not have a fixed color in the entire segment, which also means greater variability in the choice of colors.

When connected to the Philips Hue Play HDMI box and the company’s application, it is possible to synchronize the color scheme to the content on screen – such as a combination of blue tones for underwater scenes, for example.

Philips also promised that the accessory could be used in other situations and with varied customization, from other applications that take advantage of the API offered by the manufacturer. In this way, you can decorate the environment with lights that refer to Christmas or other themes, for example, without depending on the connected TV.

The new Philips Hue LED strip will be sold in three sizes, for 55 “, 65” and 75 “televisions. Prices start at $ 200 and, for now, there is no confirmed release for the United States until October 16 this year.



