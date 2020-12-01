New personalization options for the WhatsApp iPhone app

The latest update for the WhatsApp iPhone application brings new features that users will love and will benefit from. Among these innovations, the ability to set a different wallpaper for each chat, offering different backgrounds for light and dark modes, and the ability to search for stickers stand out.

Users have been able to set their own background for WhatsApp conversations for a very long time. However, with the latest update, users will be able to assign a different wallpaper for each chat. In this way, it is aimed to reduce the confusion that may be experienced on chat screens and to provide a more personal experience.

WhatsApp is also increasing the background options it offers to its users. Different colors are now available for the default wallpaper of the app. In addition, new backgrounds are added to nature and architecture-themed backgrounds.

WhatsApp users will be able to set different backgrounds for light and dark themes. The new sticker search feature makes it a little easier for users to find their favorite stickers. With the update, the sticker pack of the World Health Organization is also renewed.

The latest update for the WhatsApp iPhone application took place in the App Store.



