New Painkiller is in Production By Dev of World War Z

Painkiller: After 9 years, Painkiller will be back, but this time by Saber Interactive, the same as World War Z. The last game of the classic FPS was Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, which disappointed the public.

The announcement was made during the Summer Game Festival, but there is no information on release date or platforms on which it will be available.