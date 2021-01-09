New options for Google Meet! Here are the details

Google Meet was used more than ever in 2020. Millions of people attending virtual meetings, attending their classes or performing actions such as video conversations with their loved ones have also increased the demand for video conferencing applications. Google Meet is also among the applications where demand has increased. The application interface, which is very easy to start a meeting, started to gain functional features with the inclusion of new users in the application. Recently, Google Meet gained new options.

Google Meet enables meeting creation with new options

Google Meet started to gain new features after more requests from users. Last April, we announced to you that Google Meet was integrated with Gmail, thus expanding the scope of the conversations. Now it offers a more practical interface for Google’s video conferencing application.

Normally, to start a Google Meet meeting, you need to create an alias or let Google create one for you. After doing this, it would give you a link that you can share with others. Google is now accelerating this process with a new interface at meet.google.com. So users no longer have to specify a meeting name. Thanks to the instant meeting, this obligation is eliminated.

When users click to create a new meeting, they now see the option to create meeting for later, start instant meeting or schedule in Google Calendar. When you choose the option that suits you, you can easily start a meeting.