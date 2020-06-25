New OnePlus Smart TV will be as slim as OnePlus 8

Launching its first television, OnePlus TV in 2019, OnePlus now continues to work for new televisions. Commenting on the televisions that OnePlus continues to develop, CEO of the company Pete Lau stated that they plan to develop more affordable televisions than their competitors.

Chinese technology company OnePlus, which attracted attention with its relatively affordable flagship smartphones, developed in 2019 in a new industry by introducing smart television models called OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

The Chinese company continues to work for new smart televisions after OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. While OnePlus focuses on differentiation with its new smart televisions, being able to offer more affordable televisions is one of its main purposes.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently interviewed the AndroidCentral website regarding the company’s new TV series, which it plans to release.

Saying that design is one of the most important elements that make a product differentiate from its competitors, Pete Lau explained that they have made great investments for the design of all their products. Lau said that the second factor to differentiate is the user experience.

While explaining that OnePlus has focused on affordability while developing new televisions, Lau has announced that it will not compromise on design. Lau’s remarks were a reference to the 6.9 mm thin model in the new smart television series.

OnePlus brought the smartphone OnePlus 8 and the new smart television side by side in order to highlight the sophistication of the new smart television. In the published image, the television appears to have almost the same thickness as the OnePlus 8. Of course, not all television will be this thin. There will also be a thicker section at the bottom of the television.

Pete Lau has announced that OnePlus’s new smart television series, which will be introduced soon, will be very thin. Lau said the new television will have a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, and this design will be combined with a 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.



