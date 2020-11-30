New OnePlus 9 Pro images leaked

New information about the new smartphone model OnePlus 9 Pro of the Chinese OnePlus brand continues to emerge. Recently, new OnePlus 9 Pro images were leaked. Along with the leaked render images, the curious details about the design of the new model started to be finalized.

OnePlus 9 Pro images leaked

After the first leaks that appeared in the past days, detailed new render leaks came up. As you can see from the new visuals, OnePlus does not seem to have made a lot of difference in design. The design shape in the rear camera set is similar to the models previously used in the OnePlus 8T and Nord N series. As a matter of fact, the design of the OnePlus 8 Pro camera set was not continued.

Within the scope of the new OnePlus 9 Pro images, it is noteworthy that there are two different sensors in addition to the two rear cameras. It is estimated that the first rear camera sensor was a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera. However, there is no exact information about what purpose the other two rear camera sensors will be used for so far. In the following days, new details will emerge on this subject.

It is expected to be a flat-designed screen with 6.7 inches 144 Hz details. It is stated that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 mobile processor. Again, in both models, 8 GB of RAM and 65W fast charging feature are also spoken features.



