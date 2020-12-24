New OnePlus 9 leak hints at design and features

According to recent leaks, OnePlus will release three phones under the OnePlus 9 series in the first quarter of 2021. It is believed that the standard OnePlus 9 will be accompanied by the Lite version as well as the Pro version. It is also rumored that the Lite version may be introduced as 9E.

Two photos said to belong to OnePlus 9 were added to the leaks regarding the series. It is possible to see the screen of the phone in these photos. The camera hole in the upper left corner of the screen immediately catches the eye. Reverse wireless charging feature is also among the demonstrations of the photos.

Currently, OnePlus offers this feature only on OnePlus 8 Pro. Wireless charging feature is only available on this device. The company did not include this feature in OnePlus 8T. However, with the 9 series, it seems likely that OnePlus will change its approach to wireless charging.

The information about OnePlus 9 is not limited to this. It is stated that the battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh will give the smartphone the energy it needs. 65W wired fast charging support is also among the features that are likely to be offered on the phone. It will not be a surprise that new information about OnePlus 9 will come to light until the launch day.



