New offers on Xbox Series X | S and One: GTA 5, For Honor

Xbox Series X: Xbox Live Gold subscribers receive a new round of weekly discounts, including GTA 5, For Honor and more. Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One receive a new wave of weekly offers as part of the Deals with Gold promotion. These discounts are exclusive for all those subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Once you have an active subscription, you will see the discounts appear in the Microsoft Store.

It may interest you: Play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for free for a limited time; dates and contents

New offers with Gold on Xbox: more prominent discounts

This week’s promotion stands out for the participation of Grand Theft Auto V, which reduces its price to 20.24 euros in its Premium Edition, which is accompanied by the Great White Shark card, a small push within the GTA: Online ecosystem . In the case of backward compatible titles, three Call of Juarez are on sale. Bound in Blood, for example, is 50% off: 4.99 euros.

The promotion will be applied until next Tuesday, July 20 at 09:00 CEST.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark card for 20.24 euros (55% discount)

For Honor: Complete Edition for 24.99 euros (75% discount)

MudRunner: American Wilds Edition for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

The Crew 2: Gold Edition for 17.99 euros (80% discount)

Ghost of a Tale for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger for 5.07 euros (65% discount)

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Call of Juarez: The Cartel for 3.74 euros (75% discount)

Effie for 11.99 euros (40% discount)

Call of Cthulhu for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for 9.89 euros (67% discount)