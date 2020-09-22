New Nokia branded Android phones from HMD

With Nokia, which HMD has resurrected, a brand has been built around budget-friendly and mid-range phones. The company’s latest devices continue to offer advanced features, displays, and cameras for its under $ 200 range. Announced the $ 139 overseas Nokia 2.4 and $ 179 overseas Nokia 3.4 prices.

The Nokia 2.4, which will be sold abroad for $ 139, shows the cheaper model and features of the two phones. The MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage and, unfortunately, an outdated micro USB port are on the phone. Still, the 6.5-inch 20: 9 screen with a teardrop notch (though limited to 720p) offers some nice features, such as the dual rear camera system, the 4500 mAh capacity battery promising two days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The more expensive Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, USB-C charging, and a compatible feature increase with both rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

The Nokia 3.4’s 6.39-inch screen (again 720p) features a hole-in-the-hole selfie camera (higher 8-megapixel) and a triple camera setup on the back. We see a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 5 megapixel ultra wide camera. However, the battery is getting smaller, we see a 4000 mAh battery.

In addition, Nokia announced a new pair of fully wireless headphones that can be used with new phones. The company’s $ 99 overseas priced Power Earbuds offer a total of 150 hours of playtime on a single charge (between the earbuds and the case). The new in-ear headphones can also stay in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes, which is documented by IPX7 certification. In other words, it is not affected by rain or sweat.

Pre-orders for the Nokia 2.4 will begin on September 23, while the Nokia 3.4 and Power Buds headsets are expected to hit the market this fall.



