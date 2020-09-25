New Nokia 7.3 leak reveals design details

Rumors about the Nokia 7.3 have been around for a few weeks now. Although it was claimed that the smartphone could be introduced at the event organized by HMD Global on September 22, this expectation did not come true. The company was content with introducing only the Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 models at this event. While there is still no official sign from Nokia for 7.3, drafts showing the design of the smartphone were shared by OnLeaks.

The Nokia 7.3’s screen has a circular camera hole in the upper left corner. It is stated that this 6.5-inch screen has a Full HD + resolution. On the plastic back of the phone, there are four sensors embedded in the round camera module. There is a LED flash on the left side of the cameras and a circular fingerprint scanner under it.

The power button and volume control keys are found on the right edge of the Nokia 7.3. On the bottom edge is the USB-C jack, speaker and microphone. 3.5 mm on the upper edge. There is a headphone jack and a second microphone.

According to the sharing; Nokia 7.3, 65.8 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm. in size. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor is predicted to be located at the heart of the smartphone. 24 megapixel front camera, 48 megapixel main rear camera, 4000 mAh battery and 18W charging are among the features of the phone.



