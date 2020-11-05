New Nokia 6300 4G and 8000 4G details revealed

Nokia, which released the new version of the 3310 model in the past years, unfortunately could not get the attention it expected. The new generation 3310, which is not preferred by users due to its features that are behind the age, has been put on the dusty shelves of history. Some features of the Nokia 6300 4G and 8000 4G models have been revealed.

Features of Nokia 6300 4G and 8000 4G models revealed

There are many iconic models produced by Nokia in the early 2000s. Models such as 6300, 3310, 6600, 6630, 6320, 7610 and 8800 were cell phones with the best features of their time. The Nokia 6000 series models, which laid the foundation of smartphones with the Symbian OS operating system, were liked by many users.

Being behind the times due to the inadequacy of the Symbian OS operating system, Nokia did not make any progress in the competition with Android and iOS after launching its Windows Phone operating system devices.

Today, many people are still actively using iconic models such as 6300. For this reason, the company has started to revise its old models and put them on the market again. The Nokia 8000 4G model is expected to be 8800 based. The model, which will be launched in black, blue, gold and white color options, will come with a 2.8 inch screen.

It is known that the 6300 4G model will come with a 2.4 inch screen. It is among the rumors that both models will have a screen with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. In addition, both devices are expected to come with the KaiOS operating system.

It is a matter of curiosity whether the new models will be forgotten silently, like the 3310, which was released in the past years.



