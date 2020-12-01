New Nokia 5.4 leak reveals price and specs

The first information about the Nokia 5.4 has recently leaked to the internet. The smartphone is now seen in the US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) database with model number TA-1333. The model number of the Nokia 5.3 is TA-1223, increasing the likelihood of the device being a follower of this phone.

According to the information in the FCC database, the phone will provide the energy it needs with a 4000 mAh battery. In addition, 161 x 76 mm. The size of the phone will cover the same space as its predecessor, the Nokia 5.3.

No official statement has yet been received from HMD regarding the Nokia 5.4. However, it is possible to see this phone in the databases of Australian retail chains Acquire and Aus Shop IT. According to Acquire, the phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Price information is not provided in the registration of the blue version of the phone. It is stated that the purple colored version with the same components will be sold for 370.81 Australian dollars.

According to Aus Shop IT records, the Nokia 5.4 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for 349 Australian dollars. It should be noted that these prices are not yet finalized. In previous leaks, it was seen that the phone will have blue and purple color options and will carry a 5.4-inch display.



