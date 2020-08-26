New Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase in August

Nintendo publishes by surprise a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. We know the release date of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

Nintendo publishes by surprise a new Nintendo Direct Mini focused on the next titles of third party collaborating companies. Barely 11 minutes long, we know some news in relation to the next months of the consoles

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, main novelty

The highlight of the event is the confirmation of the release date of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. It will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on November 13. Alongside the day, Square Enix revealed the online and local multiplayer features that it will bring with it.

We can fight a duel against other players over the network or from the same console. As if that weren’t enough, the Nintendo Switch version will feature an exclusive game mode. Called for himself who can, up to eight players will be able to play at the same time in local format.

On the other hand, Ubisoft did the same with one of its giants: Just Dance 2021 will reach all platforms from November 12. We can expect songs to match Feel Special (Twice), All the Good Firls go to Hell (Billie Eilish) and Don’t Start Now (Dua Lipa.

Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, all announcements

Below you will find everything that this unexpected Direct Mini has given of itself. We will review only the titles that have confirmed news; others, like Captain Tsubasa or Jump Force, appear in the video, but as a review. In the header of this news you can see the presentation in full.

Kingdon Hearts: Melody of Memory → Release date: November 13. Exclusive game mode for Nintendo Switch, called Everyone for himself. Up to eight players will be able to play in local multiplayer.

Just Dance 2021 → Release date: November 12. 40 new songs.

World of Tanks: Blitz → Now available on Nintendo Switch. Online multiplayer F2P based on tank battles. Until September 9, all players who log into the console will receive exclusive gifts: a T2 Medium Tank, 1000 gold (ingame currency) and an exclusive avatar.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 → Expanded multiplayer and new skill battle mode. Release date: December 8.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions → New boxing game in which you’ll be able to incarnate yourself in several of the fictitious legends of the ring, such as Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed or Viktor Drago. It will arrive during the spring of 2021.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack → Two games from the Taiko no Tatsujin saga come to Nintendo Switch in a single collection. Release Date: Winter 2020.

FUSER → Harmonix rhythm game where you control the music. It will launch on Nintendo Switch at the end of the year.

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legends → Collection that includes the first three Final Fantasy legend. Nintendo Switch Release Date: December 15



