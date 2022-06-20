New Nintendo Direct Announced This Week

It may seem to some members of the gaming community that the days when every major company squeezed in their big announcements at E3 weekend are a thing of the past. Thanks to Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcases, PlayStation State of Play events and Nintendo Direct presentations, each of the three main platform owners can inform their fans in their own way about upcoming games, new content and updates for their favorite games. Now a new Nintendo Direct is on the way, except that the last presentation will not have a general focus, but will have one game in mind.

Previously, it was thought that Nintendo had planned Direct for the end of June. Despite the indie showcase in May, Nintendo was noticeably absent during Summer Games Fest. However, it seems that Nintendo Direct will take place before the end of June, except that instead of showing a lot of games, the last presentation, scheduled for June 22, will be entirely devoted to the upcoming release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the long—awaited sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, released in 2017. The action of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place after the events of its predecessor. The story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 focuses on two nations at war with each other. Each of these nations, known as Keves and Agnus, will have its own main character, which the player will be able to control. Once expected in the fall of 2022, the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been postponed to July. The game is just over a month away from release, and it looks like Nintendo is giving players another in-depth look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ahead of its launch.

Some fans reacted ambiguously to the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, one of whom said they hoped there would be no unintended plot spoilers at the presentation. Others believe that additional information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may be a bit redundant, given the amount of content already viewed for the game. From the map to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 battle, gamers have already had a look into the upcoming game.

However, most fans on social media are still excited to see Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct, and many are hoping to see the latest big announcements that will make the wait until July a lot harder. Although a general Nintendo Direct is possible in the future, many people like single-player formats, and major games such as Baynotta 3 are mentioned by fans as deserving of their own presentation. It is likely that gamers will once again see the next hack-and-slash game in the series, given that the release of Bayonetta 3 is still expected this year.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is released on July 29, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.