New Nintendo Direct Announced For Friday, September 24

Nintendo Direct: The Japanese company confirms that it is a 40-minute event focused on the games that will come out on Nintendo Switch during the winter period. They had been silent since E3 2021, but something is moving within the Kyoto company. Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct, which will take place next Friday, September 24 at 00:00 (Spanish peninsular time), that is, midnight from Thursday to Friday. Through a press release, the Japanese have reported that it will last about 40 minutes and will be focused mainly on the titles that will arrive this coming winter on Nintendo Switch.

The nuances must be highlighted. They talk about winter, which means that they will very possibly show products beyond this year 2021. In addition, they also comment that it will be “mainly” that, so that there may be room for some surprises. From what is known, after the launch of Metroid Dread on October 8, the Big N prepares the launch of the remakes of Pokémon Pearl and Diamond (November 19), as well as Mario Party Superstar (October 29). Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp will arrive on December 3. To all this we can add the third party titles.

Beyond this year, in January 2022, we will see the long-awaited Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Titles like Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3 or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are still in limbo.

