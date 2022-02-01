New Netflix series tops the list of the most watched productions worldwide

Since We are dead, also known by its English title All of Us Are Dead, debuted last Friday, January 28 on Netflix, the expectations of fans of zombie horror stories have been widely satisfied, taking into account that in just three days the famous production made by Korean talent occupies the first places of the most watched series in the world.

Starring a group of young Korean actors, including Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Choi Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In Soo, among others, We’re Dead with 12 episodes, is based on a very popular webtoon by name “Now at our School”. Written by Joo Dong Keun from 2009 to 2011, it revolves around a group of teenagers who must deal with the chaos caused by a zombie virus that spreads through their high school and the rest of their city.

After the great international projection of popular productions of Korean origin on the Netflix platform such as Dulce Hogar (Sweet Home), El Juego del Calamar (Squid Game), Rumbo al Infierno (Hellbound) and films such as Train To Busan: Zombie Station, the server once again scores a success by presenting the zombie horror story We are dead in its catalog of options, but this time with teenage characters occupying main roles.

Fans of horror stories of Korean origin agree that the rapid and wide acceptance that All of Us Are Dead is achieving is also due to its universal theme. The story cleverly combines the zombie genre by addressing social issues such as bullying and early pregnancy. Shortly before its debut, one of its creators, director Lee Jae Kyu pointed out that fiction takes place in the midst of very real problems.

“The problem is not limited to schools. It has a school background and is carried out by very young characters, but conflicts between gender, social class and hierarchy exist in all parts of the world.”

The director of it warns that We are dead not only seeks to scare the public but also wants to make it reflect. There are no other words that describe it better than “interesting and exciting”, especially as it shows the choices made by a group of young adults in a previous context full of great conflicts. “I feel like it could bring a whole new meaning to the zombie genre,” he said.

As for the rumors of a second season, chances are if ratings continue like this, public pressure will make Netflix executives and the creators of We’re Dead seriously contemplate a sequel. A project that would not be very difficult to carry out, since the webtoon on which it is based has 130 chapters and the ending that we saw on screen is only part of the original story.