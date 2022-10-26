New Netflix Releases: “Enola Holmes 2”, “Key and Peel”, “The Crown”, Season 5 And Other Films And TV Shows Broadcast in November 2022.

It may be scary to think about it, but 2022 is almost over. At some point, Netflix is introducing its huge line of entertainment programs for the year, and the next Enola Holmes 2 will debut on the platform. However, November 2022 is a pretty fantastic month to subscribe to Netflix, as movies like the Millie Bobby Brown sequel join returning TV favorites like the fifth season of “The Crown.”

As if that wasn’t enough, part 1 of the latest season of “Manifesto” will finally arrive at its destination in the Netflix library. The future looks bright, but as always, you can look back. New Netflix releases for October 2022. It may just contain something that you forgot to add to your watch list, and there’s still time to add some Halloween thrills to your life.

Otherwise, it’s time to take our monthly little step into the future. Let’s see what November 2022 has in store for Netflix viewers.

New on Netflix for the week of November 1: Enola Holmes 2, Manifest Season 4 Part 1, Key & Peele Seasons 1-3 and moreAnother adventure full of secrets and machinations between siblings shows how Enola Holmes 2 reunites young burglar detective Millie Bobby Brown with her older brother Sherlock. Judging by Henry Cavill’s face in the trailer, Holmes Sr. looks absolutely thrilled to be away from such events.