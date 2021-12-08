New Move from Visa: Cryptocurrency Advisory Service Coming

According to the latest information, Visa is preparing to offer an advisory service to cryptocurrency users.

According to the latest information, leading payments firm Visa is launching a cryptocurrency advisory app to help customers enter the industry.

Advisory Service from Visa

Payment firm giant Visa is accelerating its steps in the field of cryptocurrencies and it seems that with its latest move, it wants to be heard more in this field. According to the latest statements, the firm plans to launch a consulting practice to help its clients understand the crypto world properly.

On the other hand, in a recent statement, Visa also announced that it will create a layer 2 payment channel for stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Additionally, Visa has announced plans to launch a program that will also help create NFTs.

Recent information shows that Visa plans to accelerate progress in the industry by launching an advisory app to help clients properly understand the intricacies of cryptocurrencies.

According to CNBC, the advisory arm already has a client at the American bank UMB. Using crypto-connected card networks, the payment processor has processed over $3.5 billion in digital currency transactions, according to Visa’s European crypto leader, Nikola Plecas.

Visa Supports Cryptos

Plecas stated that the company has given its users the ability to use cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million business networks around the world.

Additionally, Plecas added that cryptocurrencies are also an opportunity for Visa, mostly in the face of tech giants like Amazon, where some of their customers are saying they will stop using their cards in the UK due to high fees.

“Crypto is a huge new vertical and growth opportunity for us,” Plecas said. And we will continue to focus on growing this business going forward.” used his words.