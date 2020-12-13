New move from Twitter! Is Periscope shutting down?

The end of the road may have appeared for Periscope, the live streaming application. The application, purchased by Twitter five years ago, turned the Twitter platform into an alternative media for a period. In recent years, it seems that the video conference feature will be used instead of the application that has been used for different purposes.

When will Periscope live broadcast application be closed?

This situation, encountered in Twitter codes by a software developer, proves that the social media platform gave up the outdated application. Although it is not clear when the implementation will be terminated for now, experts agree that it will not see the end of 2021.

Periscope, which was incorporated into the application after it was acquired by Twitter, became completely independent of Twitter after a while. Currently, Twitter supports users for live broadcast. The application, whose name later changed to Periscope, is also possible to broadcast your broadcasts on Twitter. After Periscope, with the Squad application purchased on December 11, Twitter can also combine functions for live broadcasting and video calls.

Especially in recent years, Scope, which has started to be known with +18 publications outside of alternative media institutions, seems to have caused discomfort on the Twitter side. This disturbing situation, which we encounter in Periscope live broadcast videos, seems to bring the end of the application.

Although the Instagram live broadcast feature is talked a lot today, the first platform to offer this feature was Periscope application. The successful enterprise, which had many competitors in a short time, was purchased by Twitter in a short time.

What do you think, do you use Instagram or Periscope application to watch live broadcast? Do you think the platform, which is expected to offer multi-participant live broadcast feature with Squad, loses its original function? We are waiting your comments.



