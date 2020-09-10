New Motorola Razr 5G launches for $ 1,399

Motorola announced on Wednesday (9) the new foldable smartphone Razr 5G, compatible with new generation networks (Sub-6), for $ 1,399. The device brings improvements in relation to the first Razr, launched at the beginning of the year and which arrived in Brazil for R $ 8,999.

Poor battery life and substandard cameras, as well as a squeak on the device’s hinge, were cited as first generation problems. According to the brand, user feedback helped to create a more resistant hinge – it was designed for, for example, 100 openings per day.

The new version of Razr does not differ much visually from the previous one. His design is built with glass and aluminum and features a 2.7 inch ‘Quick View’ OLED screen on the outside. It gives you access to notifications and allows you to interact with some applications, such as Gmail, Instagram and YouTube, in addition to including shortcuts and other basic functions.

Inside, the 21: 9 foldable screen is 6.2 inches. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip which has a hole for the front camera, the Razr has a notch / cutout in the upper area. According to the manufacturer, the screen has five layers of coating.

The smartphone’s fingerprint reader is no longer at the bottom edge of the front area, but at the rear. It is worth noting that this is not a cellphone with IP rating against water or dust. It brings nano-coating on the components, which should protect it from water splashes.

New hardware and cameras

The new Motorola Razr 5G comes with the Snapdragon 765G chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The previous model features the Snapdragon 710 and 6 GB of RAM. Storage has doubled from 128 GB to 256 GB, but the phone does not accept microSD cards. One change, however, is that it has support for physical SIM cards, in addition to eSIM.

Another change came in the battery: the new model has 2,800 mAh, against 2,510 mAh of the first version. The charger, on the other hand, remained at 15 Watts of power.

He continues with two cameras: one in the rear and one in the front, on the inside. Respectively, they are 20 MP and 48 MP; the previous version has 5 MP and 16 MP cameras. The new model also features optical image stabilization and laser auto focus.



