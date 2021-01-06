New Moto G Stylus 2021 leaks in 360º video

The Moto G Stylus 2021, Motorola’s new model with pen support, has just had its images leaked in a 360º video released by Steve Hemmerstoffer, responsible for the OnLeaks profile, this Tuesday (5).

The launch, which arrives in Europe under the name “Moto G Pro”, should bring a 6.8 inch screen, in a chassis approximately 169.6 mm high, 73.7 mm wide and 8.8 mm wide. thickness, according to Hemmerstoffer. That makes the Moto G Stylus 2021 a big smartphone, even bigger than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The specifications of the new Moto G Stylus 2021.

Also according to the publication of OnLeaks, the new model from Motorola will arrive in stores with a quadruple set of rear camera, with 48 MP in the main, 8 MP in the wide-angle, 5 MP in the macro and 2 MP in the depth camera. The 16 MP selfie option will be in a circular cutout on the front screen in the upper left corner.

Hemmerstoffer and informant Evan Blass, who “panned” the information, disagree about the fingerprint reader, with the first stating that the sensor will come in the traditional circle with the brand logo on the back cover, while Blass ensures that the component will be on the button side on / off.

As for the pen, the main characteristic of the word “stylus”, there is no doubt: the accessory for notes and drawings will have its own place for storage in a support located at the bottom of the device, where there will also be a 3.5 mm headset. , next to the USB-C port.

The new Moto G Stylus 2021 has no official release date yet, but everything suggests that the announcement is close, and we will stay tuned.