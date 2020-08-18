New modes are coming for Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is among the most popular games of summer 2020. For those who finish the game, including the very challenging Lethal mode, and those who want more, new options are on the way. New modes to be added to Ghost of Tsushima in the fall will allow players to dive into enemies with their friends. New multiplayer modes that require collaboration will be released for free in the autumn, with the update called Legends.

Sucker Punch, the producer of the game, stated that exploration of the open world and beauty on the island will take a smaller place in the Legends package. The company’s senior game designer, Darren Bridges, said “unforgettable and fantastic” for Legens.

Inspired by Japanese folk tales, Sucker Punch will present two player story and four player survival modes with Legends. In two player missions, players will tackle the fighting fundamentals from the main story. But Bridges noted that new magical moves often need to be done in meticulous synchronization with the partner.

Players can play these modes with their friends, or they can be matched with other players automatically by the game. Players won’t control Jin or one of his friends, as these mods are completely different from the main storyline. Players will choose from the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin classes. Sucker Punch will announce the features and customization options of these classes in the upcoming period.

In survival mode, there will be Oni enemies with supernatural powers, and Ghost of Tsushima players will fight these enemies in teams of four. This mod will become playable some time after the Legends update is released.



