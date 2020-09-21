New MIUI 11 update for Xiaomi Redmi 7A

MIUI 11.0.4.0 update has been released for Xiaomi Redmi 7A users. This model, which is among the smart phones that attracts attention with its affordable price, was also offered for sale in our country.

The screen size of the Redmi 7A, which was released on July 4, 2019, was announced as 5.45 inches. This screen features Full HD Plus technology and users are accompanied by an IPS architecture screen.

What did Redmi 7A achieve with MIUI 11.0.4.0 update?

Two different versions were produced for 7A, which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 and is produced in accordance with the 18: 9 format. One of these versions has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The other version has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Let’s say that the Redmi 7A is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and comes out of the box with the Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10 infrastructure. Powered by Snapdragon 439 (4 x 1.95 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 and 4 x 1.45 GHz ARM Cortex-A53) processor, this product is water resistant.

Redmi 7A, which was previously protected with the security patch named August 2020, is now protected by the security patch named September 2020. Thanks to the new update, it was announced that this phone has been accelerated and offers a better user experience.

It was learned that this update, which is based on Android 10 Q, also eliminated the errors that occurred in the previous update. Thus, we can say that Redmi 7A will now serve better in terms of performance.

You can expect 1 week to 4 weeks for the MIUI 11.0.4.0 update to reach you. We recommend that you back up important data before refreshing your phone.



