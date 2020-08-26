New member to tablet family with Huawei MatePad 10.4

According to Huawei, this tablet is offered to consumers as an ideal solution these days when the importance of distance education and working is increasing, with its eye protection feature, the high audio and video experience it provides, as well as the 10.4 inch 2K FullView display. The MatePad 10.4 tablet, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent, which provides a wide viewing area for users, is described as extremely light and weighs 450 gr with its 7.35 mm ultra-thin design.

Huawei MatePad 10.4 specifications

The new Huawei MatePad 10.4 offers a 10.4-inch 2K FullView display experience that supports 2000 × 1200 resolution at 224 ppi and 70.8 percent of the NTSC color gamut. Proprietary Huawei ClariVu Screen Enhancement technology, a set of algorithms that optimizes dark images and video scenes for image quality, color saturation, and sharpness, enhances picture detail and dynamic range. The functionality of the display panel, which ensures that user eye strain is kept to a minimum over prolonged use, has also been approved by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light.

Huawei MatePad 10.4 supports Histen 6.0 for 3D stereo sound effects. Music and movies are more immersive than ever with four high-amplitude speakers in an innovative design. Harman Kardon’s sound reproduces even the most complex sounds with flawless clarity and provides a 3D sound effect experience. In addition, instead of hearing sounds from a single speaker, Golden Ears Accredited offers a fun music experience thanks to its audio codecs.

Runs on Kirin 810 processor

The new Huawei MatePad 10.4 includes a powerful and efficient AI chipset Kirin 810 produced in 7nm process. Inside the Kirin 810 is a 2.27 GHz octa-core CPU consisting of two A76 performance cores and six A55 efficiency cores. CPU resources are planned by AI, which enables the processor to respond dynamically to changing user demands. The customized Mali-G52 graphics chip synergizes with GPU Turbo 3.0 to support advanced graphics processing in everyday tasks and more demanding applications such as games. The Kirin 810 also includes a Da Vinci NPU to handle artificial intelligence processing and run new and sophisticated smart features that enrich the user experience. The Huawei MatePad 10.4 also includes a 7250mAh battery and is compatible with Huawei’s software optimizations to ensure a long-lasting battery life.

Becomes part of the Huawei ecosystem

Huawei MatePad comes with Android 10 operating system and EMUI 10 interface; It supports Multi Window, Multi Screen Collaboration and Huawei APP Multiplier features. Huawei MatePad Pro offers innovations that fundamentally change the way devices interact with users and each other. Huawei Share enables multi-screen collaboration that removes the barriers between Huawei devices with advanced cross-platform functionality. Multi-screen collaboration, developed based on distributed technology, enables “drag and drop” file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Perimeter sharing allows users to type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music stored on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers, and more. This solution also enables the user to receive calls or reply to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience.

Whether you want to chat while shopping online or watch a short video while browsing the Internet, the Multi-window feature provides effortless multitasking with support for three applications at the same time. With the floating window, users can respond to text messages while playing games or watching movies. Based on the Android tablet user experience, the new APP Multiplier offers a revolutionary double view experience that makes the most of the horizontal orientation by splitting an application into two windows. The size of the windows can be adjusted to suit the user’s needs by simply dragging the border.

EMUI 10.1 also features Huawei MeeTime, Huawei’s native chat app that supports high quality video calling between two Huawei devices up to 1080p.

Different apps and tools for education and entertainment

Designed to provide a better video calling experience, the new Huawei MatePad 10.4 includes a quad microphone set that supports noise reduction and voice pickup within five meters. FollowCam is supported by an 8 MP wide-angle front camera to track moving object and intelligently adjust the screen accordingly, while also enabling motion control including Smart View, Spotlight mode and Camera Gestures. In addition, Huawei MatePad 10.4 also supports the use of Huawei smart keyboard and Huawei M-Pencil smart pen.

The Kids Corner on the new Huawei MatePad offers a safe space for children to learn and have fun with the tablet. Parental Control options allow parents to easily manage the content and applications available to their children, as well as the time children can spend on the device. To encourage healthy device use, Kids Corner includes eye protection modes such as blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road warnings, brightness alerts, distance alerts, and eBook mode to provide a more comfortable experience.

Access to many apps and games with AppGallery

Huawei is constantly working to accelerate the process of incorporating best practices into Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) that underpin the digital lifestyle of its users, including both popular global apps and localized apps that users love. AppGallery divides apps into 18 categories, all including news, social media, entertainment, and more, all easily searchable.

Apart from AppGallery, users can also download the apps they want directly from the app’s official site. To facilitate this process, Huawei has integrated an application search tool into Huawei Browser. Thus, users can search for the application they want and start downloading directly, as if they were searching for any web page.

Users can also transfer all their data, settings, photo galleries and applications to their new phones or tablets, regardless of the phone they use, with Huawei’s Phone Clone application.

If there is an application that users still cannot find, all they have to do is send the application name to the ‘Wish List’. When this application takes its place in AppGallery, the requesting user is notified.



