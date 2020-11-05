New member of the Redmi Note 9 series: 120Hz display

The news that Xiaomi is preparing to add three new members to the Redmi Note 9 series came to the fore a while ago. Details of these three phones are also gradually emerging. It has already been seen that one of the members of the series will use the 108 megapixel Samsung camera sensor.

Now, the screen features of one of the new Redmi Note 9s have emerged. The smartphone will come with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen. The 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution screen will have an adaptable refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a hole on this screen where the front camera is placed. It is stated that the refresh rate can be changed to 30, 48, 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz.

There is a claim about battery capacity in the same leak. It is said that a battery with a capacity of 4800 mAh will give the phone the energy it needs. It seems likely that the 108 megapixel camera and these screen features will meet on the same device.

There is no official sign from Xiaomi about the release of new Redmi Note 9 phones. However, the increase in leaks indicates that the anticipated announcement may be made soon.



