New member of Huawei Nova 7 series in official documents

Reports that Huawei is working on a new Nova 7 SE version came to the fore a while ago. What will be the name of this new version was revealed in official documents. According to records from China’s telecommunications certification board TENAA, the phone will be officially named Huawei Nova 7 SE Life.

It is stated in TENAA’s documents that the phone will carry a “2.4 GHz eight-core” processor. This recipe also matches the Kirin 820 at the heart of the Nova 7 SE. However, Huawei is said to prefer MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor for this model. Produced with 7nm architecture, the processor is slightly below the Kirin 820 in terms of graphics performance.

It is not difficult to guess why Huawei made such a change. The company, which was recently unable to order chips to TSMC, had previously shifted its focus to procuring the necessary stock for the Mate 40 series. For this reason, Huawei turned to different searches for mid-segment devices.

Apart from the processor, there is no change in the Nova 7 SE Life. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. 6.5-inch HD + screen, 3900 mAh battery and 40W fast charging are also among the constant elements.

In the quad-rear camera system of the smartphone, the 64-megapixel sensor is the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two cameras with 2-megapixel resolution complete the system. On the front of the phone is a 16-megapixel camera.

There is no official sign yet for the Huawei Nova 7 SE Life. However, the readiness of TENAA documents shows that the phone’s announcement is not far away.



