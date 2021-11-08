New Mass Effect Has Been Confirmed And Is Under Development

A new Mass Effect is in development. That’s all we know for now, but at least the information is official, as it was released through the game’s Twitter account. Along with the ad, we had the unveiling of its first poster:

We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. 👀 Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/kUwASGJhcx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2021

The tweet says “we have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect.” The image shows a group of explorers descending from a spacecraft to explore a huge crater on a planet that appears uninhabited.

The poster is available for download in high resolution from the official Mass Effect page on the EA website. Those responsible for the game’s Twitter account practically invited their fans to speculate about what appears in the print, and that’s exactly what happened.

In the replies to the tweet we can see people swearing that they see the team from the original trilogy getting off the ship, while other fans became more focused on the crater, raising the hypothesis that it is a return of the Geth. Very close to the crater is a spot that, to many, looks like a corpse of Geth.

What we can say for sure is just that the image was made with care precisely to cause this kind of buzz on the internet. We will probably still see a lot of speculation before we have more concrete and official information, but at least we now know that a new Mass Effect is on the way.