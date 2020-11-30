New markings for Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Two Oppo branded phones bearing the model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00 were recently approved by TENAA. It was stated that these devices could be two different Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G models. A new official document confirms this conclusion.

The name Reno 5 Pro 5G appears opposite these model numbers in the HDR10 + certificate. Although there is no other information about the technical features of the phone in the certificate, some details of the phone have already been revealed thanks to TENAA’s database.

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch display with FulL HD + resolution. The 4250 mAh battery, which gives the phone the energy it needs, has 65W fast charging support. Reno 5 Pro 5G has a total of five cameras. There is a 32 megapixel camera on the front of the phone. On the back, the 64-megapixel main camera is complemented by 8, 2 and 2-megapixel resolution sensors.

At the heart of the Reno 5 Pro 5G is the Dimensity 1000+ processor. This processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. It will come out of the smartphone box with Android 11 and the ColorOS 11 user interface will complete the system.

Along with the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the standard version of the phone will also be introduced. It is stated that the heart of this version will be the Dimensity 800U processor.



