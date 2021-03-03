New mark for Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatch

Although Samsung has been using its Tizen platform for its smartwatches for a long time, according to rumors, the company plans to release a watch with a Wear OS operating system. It is currently unknown whether the South Korean company will give up on Tizen for good. However, the signs showing that Samsung may meet with Google again in the smart watch market are getting stronger.

An XDA developer examining the kernel source code of the Galaxy S20 came across a device with the code name “Merlot”. While it is stated that the device in question is linked to Wear OS, Galaxy Watch 3, which was introduced last year, is seen in the same source code with the name “Noblesse”.

When Samsung entered the smartwatch market, it used Google’s wearable product platform, formerly Android Wear. However, after a while, the company switched to its own Tizen platform and moved away from Google’s platform.

