New Map of Call of Duty: Warzone Revealed in Trailer

Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops has released a new teaser for Cold War and Warzone. The published video reveals what can be expected from the season that will start on December 16. According to the video, a new map is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and a new character to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Activision, one of the long-established names in the video game industry, is counting the days for December 16th. What makes this history important for the company is that Call of Duty: Black Ops is the first Cold War and a new season of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin. While the excitement of the players continued, the developer team Treyarch prepared a promotional video for the upcoming new season. The promotional video prepared gives details about the innovations to come to the games.

The promotional video jointly prepared for Call of Duty games shows that a new character will be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This character named “Stitch” is a serious opponent of Adler, one of the main characters of the game. Taking an active role in the production of a chemical weapon named Nova-6 during World War II, Stitch appeared on an island named “Rebirth” in the original version of the game. This character and Rebirth Island will be included in the game again.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map will likely be “Rebirth”

Treyarch’s promotional video suggests that Rebirth Island will be a new content for Call of Duty: Warzone. Because the developer team reflects this island by detailing it quite widely. In addition, Call of Duty: Black Ops will start a new season with the first season of Cold War, and it will not be a surprise that Call of Duty: Warzone has traces of Call of Duty: Black Ops, which was released years ago.

On the other hand, how to add Rebirth Island to the game is a big secret for now. Because Call of Duty: Warzone’s map named Verdansk is quite large compared to Rebirth. As a result, the developer team may be preparing a new game mode or a limited-time event for Call of Duty: Warzone. The company may also be planning to celebrate the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with snippets of the original version of the game via Call of Duty: Warzone. Here, all these unknowns will be revealed in the coming days.

Here is the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone



