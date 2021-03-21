New map of Among Us will be available later this month

During last year’s The Game Awards, which took place on December 10, developer Innersloth announced that a new map of Among Us would be released in early 2021. We even had a small teaser of that map known as Airship, but none another very substantial detail.

Fortunately, we will no longer have to wait a long time to enjoy the new scenario of the game, as it will be available on March 31 of this year. The developer shared the news this week on his official Twitter account and also said that this is the largest map in the game today.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming. this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!! wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors 🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ☁️ weekend!! i sleep (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

In addition to revealing the arrival date of the map, the company also revealed some new features. This includes new tasks, the possibility to start games in different rooms, free hats and even a preliminary system of personal accounts.

It is worth remembering that the game is currently available on the PC, on Android and iOS smartphones, on the Nintendo Switch and should arrive soon on the Xbox consoles. It is not yet known if the map will arrive on all platforms at once or if there will be different dates for each one.

And did you like to know that you can unveil your imposter friends on a new map? Comment below!