New map for Fortnite Season 5; all changes

We show you the new map of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2: Zero Point. New locations on the island of Fortnite.

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is here, and it has brought with it a new map. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we show you what the new island is like after the arrival of patch 15.00:

Fortnite Season 5: this is the new map

The best hunters of all realities arrive on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale during Season 5 of the Battle Pass: Zero Point. How could it be otherwise, the island has changed to host these new characters. Below you have the appearance of the island on the day the season began, on December 2, 2020:

This is the list of named locations on the map during the beginning of Season 4:

Sandy Cliffs

Angry Accumulations

Afflicted Alameda

Sleeping Pools

Burning Sands

Calígine field

Hunter’s House

Coral Castle

Commerce City

Colossal Colosseum

Sneaky Fiefdom

Filthy docks

Sticky Swamp

Pleasant Park

Spiteful Corner

Sacred hedges

Salt Towers

Several areas of the previous map have completely disappeared, such as La Fortilla, Stark Industries. Others, such as Domain of Doctor Doom, have been modified to their previous state. New areas have also appeared like Hunter’s House, Furtive Fiefdom and Colossal Coliseum.



