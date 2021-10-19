New MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip costs up to $12999

MacBook Pro: This Monday (18), Apple presented the new MacBook Pro with sizes of 14.2 inches and 16.2″. The new computers, which have their pre-sale started today, had their prices revealed for Brazil and cost from $ 26,999. If the consumer opts for the more robust version, the price of the initial configuration rises to $ 45,499.

The new MacBooks bring a new design, sound system and camera. In addition, they have the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which promise a big leap in performance. Apple also promises a long battery life, which can reach up to 21 hours of video playback on the 16″ model. They will be available in the following configurations

More configuration options

It is worth considering that the prices listed above are for the base models of the new MacBooks. It is also possible to opt for chipsets that are more powerful than the M1 Pro, such as the version with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores; the addition raises the price by $ 2.5 thousand.

If the user chooses the M1 Max in its configuration, the price can go up from $ 6 thousand to $ 8,500, considering the versions with 8 or 10 cores CPU, and GPU with 24 or 32 cores, respectively. On the 16″ MacBook Pro, the version with 8 TB SSD and 64 GB of unified memory costs $78 thousand. The 14″ MacBook Pro with the same configuration can cost up to $75.5 thousand.