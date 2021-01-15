New MacBook Pro will bring back the MagSafe charger

Based on information from a trusted Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the 9TO5Mac website revealed yesterday (14) some details about the future MacBook Pro that is expected for the third quarter of 2021, in sizes 14 and 16 inches. According to the informant, one of the novelties is the return of the MagSafe charger.

In what can be considered the first major redesign of the laptop in five years, Intel processors will give way to Apple’s own ARM-based chips, with enhanced cores and graphics. Another novelty will be the elimination of the Touch Bar in some or all of the new models, which also promise more doors to avoid buying extra dongles.

As for the return of MagSafe, in addition to being a demand of many users, it will serve for faster charging of the device, in addition to eliminating some possible risks of charging via traditional USB-C, such as tripping over the cable or forgetting to disconnect it. it.

More details of the future MacBook Pro

Also according to Kuo’s information, it is possible to expect brighter screens, and a radical redesign in the design, with square borders in the upper and lower halves, a change that would “talk” with the 2020 series proposal of the iPhone 12 and the models latest iPad Pro.

However, all these changes are speculations that are being studied and may or may not happen. But, according to some analysts, there is an impression that Apple would be serving some nostalgic who miss the MacBook Pro 2015, which in a way would logically return, in new design and powered by super-fast processors.