New MacBook Pro Is Announced With Notch And M1 Pro Or M1 Max Chips

MacBook Pro: Apple unveiled, this Monday (18), during an online event, the new MacBook Pro. As rumors indicated, the computer will even have a notch on the screen. The notch houses the FaceTime camera (1080p) and lighting sensors.

In addition, among the main novelties, the device will have two chip options, among them the new M1 Pro (based on the ARM architecture), from Apple Silicon. The piece has separate memories for GPU and CPU, 200 GB/s of bandwidth and 33.7 billion transistors, all in 5 nm format. That’s up to 10 CPU cores and up to 16 GPU cores, as well as 11 trillion operations per second.

The other option will be the recently announced M1 Max, the brand’s most powerful chip with up to 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU. It has 400 GB/s of bandwidth, 57 billion transistors and a neural engine.

The PC will come in 14-inch and 16-inch versions and have a Liquid Retina XDR display. During the broadcast, the technology giant explained that the product will have a new cooling system and HDMI, Thunderbolt, SDXC, USB-C, headphone and MagSafe 3 charger inputs.

The new MacBook Pro will have between 512GB up to 8TB of SSD storage and up to 64GB of RAM memory. The battery, which was another highlight at the event, will last up to 21 hours. The product is also equipped with 6 speakers with Spatial Audio technology and Magic Keyboard (keyboard).

The pre-sale of the notebook on the Apple website has already started, and it will cost in Brazil from $ 26,999, in the 14-inch version, and from R$ 32,999, in the 16-inch version. Computers can be purchased in Silver or Space Gray versions.