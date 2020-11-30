New MacBook Pro and iPad Pro release date

While new details about the new mini-LED screen technology, which Apple has been developing for a long time, continue to emerge, information about the new models that will come with this screen is also on the agenda. Finally, information about the release date of the new mini-LED MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models has emerged. As it turns out, Apple is preparing to launch its new display technology modified products shortly after.

Countdown has begun for the new mini-LED MacBook Pro and iPad Pro

According to newly revealed information, Apple is first preparing to sell the new mini-LED iPad Pro model. The first quarter of 2021 is indicated as the release date. Later, the new screen technology will be used by the Mac. According to the information announced, in the second quarter of 2021, Apple will begin to deliver the new mini-LED MacBook Pro model to users.

In addition, it is noted that the 5 nm Apple A series processors that will be included in both models will be mostly produced by TSMC. Regarding this issue, Ming-Chi Kuo had previously stated that Apple will begin production of iPad Pro with mini-LED display in the last quarter of 2020. It was also stated that there will be 16.1-inch 14.1-inch mini-LED MacBook Pro models. As a matter of fact, new information means that these devices will be on sale soon after production. New information on this subject will continue to come.



