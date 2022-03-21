New Listing from Binance! The Price of This Altcoin Takes Off

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will list a new altcoin on its platform with a new announcement published today. Here are all the details of Binance listing…

Binance Lists A New Altcoin

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of market volume, has released a new announcement on its official website today. In the announcement published by Binance, it was stated that the platform will list a new altcoin today.

The popular cryptocurrency exchange will list Biswap (BSW) on its platform at 3 PM today and open trading for BSW/BNB, BSW/BUSD and BSW/USDT trading pairs.

The full announcement by Binance is as follows;

Binance will list Biswap (BSW) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for BSW/BNB, BSW/BUSD and BSW/USDT trading pairs at 2022-03-21 13:30 (UTC).

Users can now start depositing BSWin preparation for trading. Withdrawals for BSW will open 2022-03-22 at 13:30 (UTC).

Note: Withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the actual status of the withdrawal on the withdrawal page.

Altcoin Price Jumped

The listing announcement of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, caused the altcoin to make a rapid peak. So much so that minutes after the announcement, the altcoin increased by more than 20% and rose to the level of $ 0.44.

As of writing, Biswap (BSW) continues to trade at $0.4389, up 23% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What is Biswap (BSW)?

Biswap is considered the first decentralized exchange in the market with 3 types of referral systems and lowest platform transaction fees (0.1%).

Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform aimed at exchanging BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. This network provides top-notch speed and lowers network transaction costs.

A portion of Biswap’s revenue will be used to repurchase and burn BSW, the local government token.