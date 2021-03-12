New Life is Strange to be unveiled next week by Square

Square Enix announced on Thursday (11) that a 40-minute broadcast is scheduled for March 18, where new details about the latest releases and future projects from the publisher will be presented. Among the highlights of the lineup, attention is drawn to the sequence of Life is Strange, which will gain more information in a world premiere during the showcase.

According to a press release, the arrival of a new Life is Strange story will introduce “an unprecedented protagonist with an exciting new power”, and should follow the style of the predecessor games of the Dontnod franchise, with episodic and periodic releases and captivating narratives based on in moral choices.

In addition, more gameplay presentations are planned for Outriders, Marvel’s Avengers, Just Cause Mobile and Balan Wonderland, as well as the unveiling of new games from Square Enix Montreal and the Taito studio, and the celebration of Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary, where possibly will be announced Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, which had leaked last weekend in Microsoft’s digital store.

Square Enix’s first Direct will be broadcast on March 18 at 2:00 pm (Brasília time), and may be followed by the official YouTube and Twitch channels.

