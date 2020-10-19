New leaks for Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

The Huawei Mate 40 series will officially debut on October 22. As the countdown to the design continued, leaks from the series were interestingly limited. However, seeing new leaks of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus model changes this situation to some extent.

Huawei is expected to use the Kirin 9000 processor with an integrated 5G modem in the Mate 40 series. However, there are serious questions about the adequacy of Huawei’s processor stock. Features such as 66W fast charging and pentagonal camera module design for one of the models have already been discussed.

A new case design leaked to the internet shows that the model with pentagonal camera module is the Mate 40 Pro Plus. The images prepared for the cover also provide a closer look at the interestingly designed camera system. The periscope camera in the upper right corner of the module is the first thing that catches the eye, while the sensor under it looks like the main camera. However, we should not forget Huawei’s large sensor ultra wide angle cameras. Therefore, the camera in question can also be an ultra wide angle option.

It seems likely that one of the cameras on the left is a mid-range zoom camera. The other camera is stated to be a macro camera, depth or Time of Flight sensor.

Leaks about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus are not limited to this. Both photos of the smartphone box are already on the internet. Looking at the label on the box, it is seen that the phone has 5G support, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is necessary to be patient until October 22 to learn all the information about the phone.



