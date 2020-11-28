New leaks and information from Cyberpunk 2077!

There are new leaks and information about Cyberpunk 2077. With almost 10 days left until the game’s release, many players continue their excitement, but still all have a fear of being delayed. CD Projekt Red stated that this time it will not be postponed. We hope the company stands behind its word.

Cyberpunk 2077, footprint, release times and preload date

On Reddit, a user named Ichisake shared a visual showing at what times Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10th. We can see that the game will debut at 12 am London time. These hours are valid if you have purchased the game on GoG or Steam. There is no exit time information for other platforms yet, but it is estimated that the same times will be applied.

A Twitter account called PlayStation Game Size revealed how much storage space Cyberpunk 2077 takes on PlayStation 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Base Game : 71.730 GB

Update 1.01 : No Released Yet Download Size : ~ 72 GB Pre-Load : 12/8

Launch : 12/10

The PS4 download size of the game is 72 GB, while the storage space is 71.7 GB. This size is the size excluding the first day patch. It also shares the game’s Preload date with us. The game will open for preload on December 8, it is estimated that the preload dates will be valid for all platforms.



