New leaked images confirm three cameras and 5G

The LG Wing smartphone, which will have a rotating secondary screen and inaugurate a new line of mobile devices from South Korean LG, leaked in some renderings just days before the official announcement.

The new images were released by the GSM Arena, originally received by the leak specialist Evan Blass. They show the device in two angles, the first photo being the traditional one of the device in its “rotating” shape, with a 90º display that leaves the device in a “T” shape.

The second image is unprecedented and features the rear of the device, with a set of three cameras and two color options (black and white). According to previous speculations, the main sensor will have 64 MP of resolution. In addition, thanks to a logo in the lower right corner, it is possible to confirm that the device will support 5G thanks to a Qualcomm chip.

The LG Wing will be presented at a virtual event on September 14th. Stay tuned to TecMundo for more news about the device next Monday.



