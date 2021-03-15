New leak shows the price of Samsung Galaxy A52 4G

It does not do a very good job of blocking leaks on the Samsung Galaxy A52. The smartphone, which is expected to be introduced this week, has already been seen thanks to leaks. Finally, a web page was added to these leaks showing the price of the 4G version of the smartphone.

It can be said that it is a remarkable detail that the source of the leak in question is Kenya. According to the product page on an e-commerce site operating in the country, the smartphone will be sold for 34999 Kenyan shillings. This amount corresponds to around 270 euros. It would not be wrong to say that this value assigned to the Galaxy A72 4G seems reasonable.

The product page shows that there is no visual difference between the 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy A52. The phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 750G processor in the 5G version and a Snapdragon 720G processor in the 4G version. 120 Hz 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display, 64 megapixel main rear camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 5 megapixel macro camera, 2 megapixel depth sensor and 4500 mAh battery with 25W charging speed are among the features of the phones.

On the Kenya-based e-commerce site, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G was seen in a version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone is expected to be offered in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.