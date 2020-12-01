New leak shows Galaxy A32 5G’s design in more detail

The first sign of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and its design was the cover images that appeared recently. Thanks to the CAD drafts shared by OnLeaks, it is possible to see the design of the phone more clearly.

According to the leaked images, the A32 5G has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. This screen gets its name from the notch in the shape of the letter V on it. The plastic-coated back of the smartphone has a glossy finish.

In the upper left corner of the panel are three camera sensors arranged vertically. Besides these three sensors, there is a LED flash and another sensor whose function is currently unknown.

164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm. The fingerprint scanner of the sized phone is also placed on the power button. The power button on the right side is accompanied by the volume control keys. On the left side, it can be seen that there is a SIM card slot. On the bottom edge, as well as the USB-C input, the speaker, microphone grille and 3.5 mm. It has a headphone jack.

Technical details about the Galaxy A32 5G remain unclear for now. However, the emergence of the design indicates that technical information may soon become clear.



