New leak shows camera features of Vivo X60 series

The introduction date of the Vivo X60 series was recently announced. New leaks are constantly added to the series before the publicity to be held on December 28. The last of these leaks allows you to see the camera features of the X60 series in more detail.

Vivo announced that it will collaborate with Zeiss for the camera systems of the series, while announcing the date of the introduction. Now, the famous sensor Digital Chat Station has revealed what features will be found in the cameras of the X60 series.

In the X60, the 48-megapixel resolution sensor with f / 1.6 aperture will act as the main camera. A 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 13 megapixel portrait camera will complete this system. The X60 Pro adds an 8 megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom to this setup. In the Pro version, the aperture of the 48 megapixel sensor changes to f / 1.48. Both models will feature Vivo’s second-generation micro gimbal stabilization.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus will come with an L-shaped camera array. Details of the camera sensors on this phone are not yet known. It is among the rumors that the X60 Pro Plus will use a Snapdragon 888 processor, unlike the other two models. 120 Hz AMOLED display and 33W are among the common features of the series.



