New leak reveals highlights of Galaxy S20 FE

News and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE have been around for a while. Thanks to these leaks, it was already possible to get a clear idea of ​​the phone that will be official at the Unpacked event to be held on September 23.

A highly detailed infographic for the Galaxy S20 FE has now been added to these leaks. In the infographic shared by Evan Blass, the technical features and colorful design of the phone can be seen very closely.

Thanks to the infographic, it is also possible to verify the Galaxy S20 FE’s previously leaked features. The smartphone’s 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 990 (4G model) or Snapdragon 865 (5G model) processors, triple rear camera system consisting of two 12 and one 8 megapixel cameras and IP68 endurance certification are among the features seen in the infographic. taking.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will have a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. In the 4G model, it is stated that the battery capacity can be 4000 mAh. It is said that the phone with six color options can be sold in Europe starting at 700 euros.



