New leak reveals camera and details of OnePlus 9

Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 9 series have been around for a while. These leaks have become more concrete over time. The photos shared by the PhoneArena site and stated to belong to OnePlus 9 also show the design of the device and shed light on some technical features.

The OnePlus 9’s rather large rear camera module immediately catches the eye. The Ultrashot text on this module also gives a clue about the name of the camera technology that OnePlus will use on the phone.

Although it is not known what changes OnePlus plans to make in camera technology; The giant lenses in the camera system show that the company will offer a different experience than the OnePlus 8T. According to the leak, there will be 48 and 16 megapixel resolution lenses in the camera system.

On the front of the phone, it is said to have a flat, 6.55-inch screen, with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, just like the OnePlus 8T. It is stated that the front camera of the phone will also be placed in the camera hole in the upper left corner of this screen.

There are other details about the technical features of the OnePlus 9. Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, Snapdragon 888, is considered to be at the heart of the smartphone. In the last leak, it is seen that this processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, it will not come as a surprise that OnePlus offers higher memory and storage capacities.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have a curved and higher resolution display. Arrows currently mark March for the series introduction.



