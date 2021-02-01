New leak for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite! Here are the details

Xiaomi Mi 11 appeared in the last days of 2020. Two new devices are expected to be added to the Mi 11 series in the upcoming period. There is no official sign yet for devices with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Lite name. However, leaks continue on both phones.

Mi 11 Lite will be the affordable device of the series, as the name suggests. According to a new leak from China, the phone has an OLED screen with a camera hole in the upper left corner. Qualcomm SM7350 processor, 64 megapixel main camera and 5x telephoto camera are among the features of the phone.

All of these features look interesting. Especially the absence of a platform called SM7350 in Qualcomm’s portfolio makes the situation a little more remarkable. According to allegations, this platform will appear as Snapdragon 755G. It is stated that this processor with a 5 nm chip design will have a powerful Cortex-A78 core.

It can be said that the reduction of the main camera resolution from 108 megapixels to 64 megapixels in the Mi 11 is an annoying but natural choice. However, adding the periscope lens to the camera system seems to give an advantage to the Mi 11 Lite. An expensive component, the telephoto camera is often placed on flagship class phones. However, it should not be forgotten that Xiaomi makes more standard 5x telephoto cameras.

Whether these claims about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite are true or not seems to be understood in a short time.