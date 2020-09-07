New leak for Google Pixel 5 release date

The expected verification for Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G came during the announcement of Pixel 4a at the beginning of last month. While the autumn months are marked for the release of smartphones; Records in Vodafone Germany’s database show that these two phones will be released earlier than expected. It is also noteworthy that Pixel 5 XL is not found in the records.

According to records, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be available by September 25. Although only black color options were seen on both devices in the list, it was stated in previous leaks that Google will offer two color options for these phones.

German YouTuber Techcheck gave information about the prices of Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. According to Techcheck, Pixel 5 will be sold in Germany for 630 euros. It is worth noting that this price includes 16 percent VAT in Germany.

It can be said that this price is high for a phone that will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Pixel 4, which carries a Snapdragon 8 Series processor, was offered for sale in Germany for 730 euros. The current selling price of the device in question is around 530 euros.

Pixel 4a 5G will be sold in Germany for 487 euros. This price is almost 150 euros more than the price tag of the standard Pixel 4a. Still, it can be said that the Pixel 4a 5G will be closer to Pixel 5 rather than Pixel 4a. In fact, Google Pixel 5 XL definition can be made for Pixel 4a 5G.

The Snapdragon 765G processor is also expected to be at the heart of the Pixel 4a 5G. The screen size of 5.81 inches in Pixel 4a is expected to increase to 6.1 or 6.2 inches and the device will have an ultra wide-angle camera.



