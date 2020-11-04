New leak about Snapdragon 875 released

Recently, Samsung announced the launch date of its new Snapdragon competitor Exynos processor. Snapdragon 875 processor features, which will be used in flagship models next year, have been leaked.

Snapdragon 875 features leaked

New leaks have emerged regarding the Snapdragon 875 processor, which is expected to be introduced early next month. Digital Chat Station, which is frequently encountered with leaks, has released a few features on Weibo.

Snapdragon 875 processor will be presented with 1 2.84 GHz Cortex-X1, 3 2.41 GHz Cortex-A78 and 4 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. In addition, the future of the processor, which is claimed to be produced with 5nm technology, with Adreno 660 GPU is among the leaks. The Cortex-A78 theoretically has 22 percent more performance than the Cortex-A77 model.

It is said that the processor, which is almost certain to surpass its competitors in performance, will be focused on low power consumption. In addition, the X60 modem was introduced in February 2020. The new processor is expected to come with the X60 5G modem.

The flagship models that will be launched in 2021 will appear with the Snapdragon 875 processor. Wanting to gain more place in the mobile processor market, Samsung has started working to sell Exynos processors to Chinese manufacturers. If Samsung’s goal is realized in the short term, we will feel the competition of Snapdragon and Exynos processors more clearly.



